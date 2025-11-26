Long Beach police say they’ve arrested the father and the stepmother of a 14-month-old girl who they allege was tortured and abused before her death.

Police said the girl was brought to the hospital on Nov. 7, prompting staff to call police about suspected abuse. The baby “had been unresponsive and had signs of trauma,” police said.

“Later that day, detectives were notified by medical staff that the child was on life support and would not survive,” police said. She died on Nov. 10, according to police, who declined to release her name.

Police allege the girl had been abused by her father and stepmother, something they discovered during a two-week investigation.

Authorities did not disclose the nature of the abuse but said it was ongoing and caused her death.

Police identified the father as Alfredo Munoz, a 40-year-old resident of Long Beach, and her mother as Kelly Munoz, a 34-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Both were arrested today on suspicion of murder, torture, and child abuse causing death, police said. Jail records show both were held without bail.

Police will soon present their case to the District Attorney’s office, which will decide what charges to file.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Detectives Ethan Shear and Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent through lacrimestoppers.org.