A woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a speeding hit-and-run driver in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The crash happened shortly before 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Redondo Avenue and East Second Street, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Jordan McGinley said.

Paramedics rushed the injured bicyclist to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, McGinley said.

“The bicyclist was traveling southbound on Redondo Avenue when she entered the intersection with East Second Street. A 2025 gray Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on East Second Street,” McGinley said. “The Hyundai Sonata entered the intersection with Redondo Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle did not stop at the stop sign and collided into the bicyclist. The Hyundai Sonata fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on East Second Street from Redondo Avenue.”

Fatal traffic collisions have been a growing problem in Long Beach despite the city promising it would try to eliminate them completely by 2026. Last year, there were 53 deadly crashes in the city. Most people killed were outside a car: walking, biking or riding an e-scooter.

Long Beach’s strategy is to force drivers to slow down, but the city has faced criticism for moving too slowly on some tactics, such as installing automated speed cameras.

City News Service and editor Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.