Long Beach police are asking for the public’s help identifying five burglary suspects who allegedly have been breaking into the lockboxes of buildings Downtown and stealing keys used to access common areas.

The first instance of one of the suspects breaking into a building’s lockbox, also known as a KnoxBox, occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18 in the 100 block of West Fourth Street, according to police. Another KnoxBox was broken into just before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Ocean Boulevard on Dec. 23 and again on Christmas Day in the 200 block of Broadway, police said.

The suspects then use the keys to enter common areas in these buildings to steal various packages and mail, according to authorities.

It’s not yet clear whether the burglaries or suspects are connected in any way, according to police, who described each suspect as a male between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6 feet tall.

LBPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for three recent burglary incidents involving KnoxBoxes.



For more information, follow the link below ⤵️https://t.co/72788fSzEx pic.twitter.com/s0wqKxjjHk — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 29, 2023

In response, the city of Long Beach on Friday issued a safety advisory warning community members of the issue and providing information on preventive measures.

“While there are no reports of access to personal residences or other threats to public safety at this time, it is essential that the community is informed of the potential for unauthorized access to these KnoxBoxes and are educated about ways to prevent future instances from occurring,” the city said in a statement Friday. “People with a KnoxBox at their residence or business should pay specific attention to it and report any signs of tampering.”

KnoxBoxes are located throughout the city and contain keys to specific properties, which according to authorities, allow fire and law enforcement personnel to rapidly access areas within these buildings during an emergency.

“Keys to these boxes are tightly controlled and inventoried; as of today, all keys that are assigned to City personnel or emergency apparatus are present and accounted for,” the city said.

The Long Beach Fire Department, which manages the KnoxBox program in the city, is working to come up with long-term solutions to enhance the security of the KnoxBoxes.

In the short-term, authorities are working on placing “high security tamper-proof” labels on existing KnoxBoxes, with homeowner associations, property managers and business owners with these boxes able to request the upgrades starting Jan. 2 by calling 562-570-2525 or emailing [email protected].

In the meantime, the LBPD sent out the following tips to help prevent more KnoxBoxes from being broken into: