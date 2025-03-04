One current and one former employee of the Cal State Long Beach’s Athletics Department have been charged with stealing approximately $36,560 from the university through fraudulent time sheets certifying hundreds of hours of nonexistent work.

Oscar Perez Almanza, 39, and Hender Noe Maxwell, 38, both pleaded not guilty Monday to one felony count of conspiracy to commit grand theft and one felony count of grand theft, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

From January to December 2022, Almanza worked as a field supervisor and Maxwell was a former grounds worker in Cal State Long Beach’s Athletics Department. After Maxwell left the university’s employment, he allegedly submitted timesheets falsely certifying hundreds of hours worked, which Almanza allegedly approved despite knowing Maxwell no longer worked for the Athletics Department.

Once the university paid Maxwell, he allegedly split the money with Almanza, prosecutors said.

“I am appalled at the brazen acts of criminality allegedly committed by employees of California State University, Long Beach, an institution that depends on public funding and public trust,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

Prosecutors alleged the offenses indicate planning, sophistication and professionalism and involved an attempted and actual taking and damage of great monetary value.

“Stealing from California’s venerated public university system steals from taxpayers and the thousands of students who rely on the university for affordable tuition and educational and career opportunities,” Hochman said.

The case was investigated by the CSULB Police Department

Almanza and Maxwell were released on their own recognizance with the condition that they relinquish their passports, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary hearing date is scheduled to be set April 14 at the Central Arraignment Courthouse.