A woman was hospitalized after a pair of dogs attacked her along the Los Angeles River in Long Beach Sunday afternoon, according to police and fire officials.

She was walking along the east side of the river near Anaheim Street around 1:40 p.m. when they attacked, with one biting her arm and refusing to let go, according to authorities.

Bystanders called 911 as the woman cried out for help, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. When police arrived, they Tasered the dog and hit it with a baton to force it to let go, said Long Beach Police Department spokesman Andres Bonilla.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital to treat her traumatic injuries, Crabtree said. She’s expected to survive, according to Bonilla.

Animal services personnel took custody of both dogs, Bonilla said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the dogs were stray or if their owner was nearby.

This story has been updated with new information from police.