A Border Patrol agent has been charged with four felonies and a handful of misdemeanors after allegedly violently resisting police at a Long Beach restaurant earlier this week, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

In a news release, the DA’s office said 29-year-old Isaiah Anthony Hodgson was off duty and intoxicated at a restaurant in the city’s Shoreline Village area on Monday, July 7.

Hodgson, authorities said, went into the women’s restroom, “where he approached a female who observed his handgun and firearm magazine.”

“Hodgson reportedly left the restaurant soon after the female alerted the restaurant’s manager that Hodgson was armed and in the women’s restroom,” the DA’s office said.

When a security guard approached Hodgson in the parking lot and saw that he had a gun on his waistband, he told Hodgson to leave, explaining that firearms weren’t allowed on the property, according to the DA’s office.

When police arrived, Hodgson wouldn’t listen to them, and when they tried to detain him, “he allegedly became agitated and physical with the officers, injuring one of them,” the DA’s office said. Authorities did not say how badly the officer was hurt.

Jail records show police arrested Hodgson at 401 Shoreline Village Dr., which is the address of the Yard House. He was booked into jail around 3 a.m. on July 8.

Prosecutors said he’s been charged with three felony counts of resisting an executive officer; one felony count of battery with injury on a peace officer; one misdemeanor count of exhibiting a concealable firearm in public; one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm on person; and one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person.

“The conduct exhibited by Mr. Hodgson, a border patrol agent who has the duty to uphold the law and protect its citizens, is unacceptable and deeply troubling,” DA Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “No one is above the law, regardless of their position or badge. Law enforcement officers have a responsibility to always conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism.

He faces up to seven years in state prison if he’s convicted as charged and has been ordered to relinquish any firearms, stay in California and go to alcohol counseling as a condition of his bail.