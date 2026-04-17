Police say they’ve arrested a 36-year-old Long Beach man on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women at an Alamitos Beach spa and are asking for any additional victims to come forward.

Victor Carlos Flores was arrested Thursday afternoon on San Francisco Street near Pacific Coast Highway on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in March while he was working as a massage therapist at La Dolce Vita Spa on East Broadway, according to Long Beach police.

While investigating, detectives uncovered that Flores also sexually assaulted another woman while working at the massage parlor in August 2018, police said.

La Dolce Vita Spa was cited for having an unlicensed employee performing licensed services, police said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to call 562-435-6711.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Flores was booked into jail on suspicion of felony sexual assault, oral copulation, sexual penetration and failure to update his address in the sex offender registry. He was being held without bail.

Police did not disclose details on any past conviction that landed him on the sex offender registry.