Police say two men got into a fight after a crash near Houghton Park in North Long Beach, which escalated into one of them shooting at the other’s vehicle as he drove away.

No injuries were reported during the encounter.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Monday on Myrtle Avenue near East 63rd Street, according to Long Beach police.

Investigators determined that two men were involved in “a minor traffic collision, which led to a dispute,” police said.

One of the men got back into his car and drove away. The other man followed in his car and opened fire at the victim’s vehicle, striking the car an unknown number of times, police said.

No suspect description was immediately available.