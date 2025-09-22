Police are searching for whoever wrote hateful and threatening messages against the LGBTQ+ community outside Long Beach Pride’s administrative office building near Rose Park.

The vandalism, written in black lettering, contained a Nazi symbol, “MAGA” and the f-word directed at various LGBTQ+ groups.

“All should die” and “go to hell” were also among the messages written on three sides of a utility box outside the nonprofit’s office near the intersection of East 10th Street and Obispo Avenue.

The office houses volunteers who organize the annual Long Beach Pride parade.

The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning and was painted over by city crews on Sunday morning, said Long Beach Pride President Tonya Martin.

“It’s very shocking, only because we live in such a great city,” Martin said.

No suspect description was immediately available, but police said the graffiti is “being investigated as hate/bias motivated.”

Security camera footage did not show a clear image of the suspect, Martin said.

Roughly a year-and-a-half ago, Martin said, the Long Beach Pride office was also targeted by a vandal. She said someone threw a “yogurt-like” substance at their front doors.

This year, the office has also received “concerning mail” with “targeted” messages that they always turn over to LBPD to investigate.

Since the recent incident, Martin said she’s heard countless messages of support, including from local and national politicians.

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn pledged $2,500 in funding for the organization to upgrade and expand its security camera system.

“This was not just vandalism—it was a threat meant to terrorize the LGBTQ community,” Hahn said in a statement. “Long Beach Pride has been a beacon of love and acceptance for decades, and it is devastating to see them targeted with this kind of hate.”

In a statement, Rep. Robert Garcia said the vandalism was an attempt “to intimidate us.”

“We will stay strong, even as hate and division is encouraged by many across our country,” he said.

State Sen. Lena Gonzalez and District 3 Councilmember Cindy Allen also condemned the act. Mayor Rex Richardson had a similar message: “Long Beach does not bend to hate.”

Long Beach Pride will look into upgrading its cameras this week, Martin said.

“The only thing we can do as a community right now is lean on each other and know that love always overcomes the fear,” Martin said. “Hate plus hate equals violence, and our world doesn’t need that right now. We need to go back and really focus on what makes us happy and that’s love; it’s that simple.”