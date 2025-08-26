Police in Long Beach today arrested a man who stole one of their cruisers and then led officers on a chase before surrendering.

Around 6:05 a.m., officers were conducting parking enforcement in the 800 block of West 12th Street when a man unrelated to the operation got into a police cruiser and drove off, according to Long Beach police spokesman Eric Stachura.

“Officers located the vehicle in the area of Pacific Place and Wardlow Road, and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued,” Stachura said. “The suspect yielded to officers, and he was safely arrested.”

CBS Los Angeles reported that the vehicle was a black-and-white police pickup truck. They reported the suspected thief got on the police radio and talked with officers during the pursuit before eventually surrendering.

The investigation into the vehicle theft was ongoing, Stachura said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.