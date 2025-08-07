Long Beach police say a man was fatally struck by a car while walking his bike across a road near the Wrigley area.

The crash happened shortly after 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Pacific Place near Wardlow Road, which is just south of the 405 Freeway, according to Long Beach police.

Police said the victim was walking his bicycle eastbound across Pacific Place, outside of a crosswalk, when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota Corolla heading northbound on Pacific Place, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending family notification.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“Speed, distracted driving and impaired driving do not appear to be factors in this collision,” police said.

Pacific Avenue, which becomes Pacific Place at Wardlow, has been among the city’s deadliest streets in recent years, recording nine deaths in vehicular collisions since 2020, most of them being pedestrians.

City officials are redesigning the street to slow traffic and enlarge spaces for bikers and walkers.