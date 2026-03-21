Police say a motorcyclist was speeding down the San Gabriel River Trail when he crashed head-on into a bicyclist headed in the opposite direction on Friday night.

Long Beach police said the deadly crash happened around 8:12 p.m., just south of where the trail crosses the 405 Freeway.

“Witnesses stated that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed without a helmet or lights,” police said.

Both the bicyclist and motorcyclist “were ejected from their vehicles and suffered critical injuries,” police said.

Bystanders rushed to give first aid, and the Long Beach Fire Department took each one to the hospital, where the motorcyclist died, according to police.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the motorcyclist, saying only that he’s a man. Police did not say what kind of motorcycle he was riding.

Investigators don’t think distracted driving or driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.