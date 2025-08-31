Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Long Beach Friday night.

Police said the driver was in a 2006 Toyota Sequoia headed east on 11th Street when he collided with a motorcyclist headed south on Redondo Avenue around 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old Long Beach resident Roberto Barraza, died at the scene, police said.

“The driver of the Sequoia remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” police said in a news release. “He was identified as Frank Andrade Jr., a 33-year-old resident of Long Beach. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.”

Police said bail was set at $101,781.