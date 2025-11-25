Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a pair of carjacking suspects through Lakewood before arresting them at a local Petco store Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started at Lakewood Boulevard and South Street around 9:50 a.m., according to Deputy Cervantes with the Lakewood Sheriff’s station.

He said deputies spotted a car that had been taken in a carjacking in a different city. Details weren’t immediately available on when or where the carjacking happened or if anyone was hurt.

The driver refused to stop, Cervantes said, and deputies chased the car until just after 10 a.m., when two people ditched the car in an alley and ran into the Petco store in a shopping center on Lakewood Boulevard at Candlewood Street.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies examine a car after the end of a pursuit in Lakewood on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Deputies started to surround the Petco but were quickly able to take the two suspects into custody at gunpoint.

Their names weren’t immediately available.