Police say a man shot into a vacant motel room in Bixby Knolls, ran off and then turned himself in later that day.

It’s not clear why he fired into the room, but no injuries were reported, police said.

At about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Sunshine Motel on Long Beach Boulevard near East Bixby Road, according to Long Beach police.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting but did not locate the suspected shooter, police said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the suspected shooter turned himself in, police said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Luis Daniel Ibarra, of Long Beach, was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and one count of shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

A Long Beach police officer walks past the Sunshine Motel where authorities were investigating a shooting on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

He was being held without bail, pending magistrate review.

A motive for the shooting was under investigation.