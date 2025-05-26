A woman, a man and a boy were wounded in a shooting in the Shoreline Village area of Long Beach, authorities said today.

The shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday at Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive, according to Long Beach Police Department Lt. Brandon Deis.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body, Deis said.

Investigators learned a 14-year-old boy had “self-transported” to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to one leg or foot, the lieutenant said.

They then learned a man took himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to one leg or foot, Deis said.

Detectives were working to piece together the details of the shooting, he said.