The CHP is warning street racers to stay away or risk arrest after officers tried to box in a large group that zoomed down the 110 Freeway and into Long Beach over the weekend.

People started calling 911 late Saturday night about “a very large group” of cars speeding along the southern end of the 110 Freeway in San Pedro, according to CHP Officer Bobby Eurin.

Some callers estimated there were hundreds of drivers using the roadway as a racetrack, even as other unsuspecting drivers were trying to get to work or go home, Eurin said.

People continued calling, eventually telling the CHP the group had gathered on the International Gateway Bridge at the edge of downtown Long Beach. There, Eurin said, CHP officers gathered and corralled as many racers as they could.

They ultimately arrested more than 21 people and impounded dozens of vehicles, according to the CHP. (An exact count wasn’t immediately available.)

According to Eurin, this was an exceptionally large group of street racers. “It’s not something that is happening every day on our freeways,” he said. But with social media, it’s easier than ever for word to spread about the outlaw events.

In response, the CHP posted its own social media video, showing officers cuffing racers and seizing their cars on the International Gateway Bridge.

They posted it “to let people know we will not allow street racing or road racing,” Eurin said.

Long Beach city government has also tried to crack down on chronic street racing and takeovers. Most recently, the City Council voted to fine or jail anyone trying to promote them.