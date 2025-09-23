Long Beach police were in a standoff Tuesday morning with a man who reportedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven before barricading himself inside the store.

NBC 4 reported the standoff was still ongoing as of 6 a.m. outside the 7-Eleven at Pine Avenue and Broadway.

Police said the situation began around 2 a.m. when a man who appeared to have a gun tried to rob the store. Employees were able to run outside and flag down nearby officers, according to the LBPD.

“The suspect is inside the business and refusing to surrender,” police said. They quickly called in SWAT officers to help try to get him out.

Police said they shut down a stretch of Broadway from Pacific Avenue to Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue from First Street to Third Street while the standoff continues.