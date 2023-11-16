Some city of Long Beach system, including its website, are offline after a security breach targeting the city, according to an official statement put out late Wednesday night.

The statement said the city learned Tuesday that there may have been a cybersecurity incident, and the city’s Department of Technology and Innovation started an investigation with help from a consultant and the FBI.

“Through the investigation it was determined a network security incident occurred,” the city’s statement said.

City officials said the technology and cybersecurity teams are working to identify the source and scope of the incident, assess potential vulnerabilities and implement additional security measures. The teams are also gathering recommendations on response and recovery plans.

Emergency services are still operating, according to the city, which said “at this time, there is no indication” the incident affected the city’s police department, fire department or emergency operations center.

Anyone can still call 911 for emergencies or the city’s non-emergency dispatch line at 562-435-6711.

City email and phone systems are expected to remain available and City Hall facilities and departments will be open as scheduled, city officials said. There might be some delays with systems and services.

No additional details were available, but the city said it would provide updates at longbeach.gov as it gathers more information.

The city urged people to follow its official accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates as well.