Long Beach Airport is not expecting holiday travel to be delayed by a recent cyberattack on the city, which prompted the city to take its main website offline and incapacitated some of its payment processing systems.

The airport’s website, which includes live arrival and departure times, has also been pulled offline and now redirects to the city’s temporary website which carries that information.

Airport public wifi, internet used by the airport’s airlines, and traffic control — which operate on different systems than the city’s server — have not at any point been impacted by the breach, LGB spokesperson Lindsey Phillips said. The airport’s mobile app and parking structure payment kiosks are also not affected, Phillips said.

This Thanksgiving, the airport expects an estimated 88,000 passengers, with a peak of 14,000 passengers on its busiest days. That estimate is a 25% increase from pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.

LGB recommends: