The saga surrounding an LGBTQ+ nonprofit, which is known for its members dressing in drag as nuns, took another twist today when the Dodgers—who earlier rescinded an invitation for the group to participate in the team’s Pride Night—publicly apologized to the organization and again invited the group to take part in the event.

There was no immediate comment from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but the Dodgers indicated in a statement that the group’s members “have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.”

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” according to a team statement Monday afternoon.

“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family,” the statement continued.

The Sisters organization is expected to receive a Community Hero Award during the team’s Pride Night event, honoring the group’s efforts to promote human rights, diversity and “spiritual enlightenment.”

The Dodgers came under fire from a host of LGBTQ advocacy groups and elected officials, including Long Beach Rep. Robert Garcia, following its decision to rescind its original invitation forthe group to take part in Pride Night activities at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles LGBT Center called on the team to cancel Pride Night altogether, while organizers of LA Pride said they would not be participating in the event.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center issued a statement Monday calling the team’s reversal “a step in the right direction.”

“Last week’s debacle underscores the dangerous impact of political tactics by those who seek to stoke the flames of anti-LGBTQ bias at a time when our rights are under attack,” the center’s CEO, Joe Hollendoner, said. “We must continue to stand together as a community in defense of the rights and recognition of LGBTQ+ people in Los Angeles and beyond.”

The Dodgers’ decision last week to withdraw its invitation to the Sisters came after complaints were raised by several Catholic organizations and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who said the group regularly disparaged Christians.

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, accused the team of “rewarding anti-Catholicism” by honoring the group. Donohue said he wrote to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to protest the Dodgers’ decision to honor the group.

Rubio also sent a complaint to Manfred, saying the group “mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith.”

The Sisters issued a statement last week expressing “deep offense” at being uninvited to the event, calling the decision a capitulation to “hateful and misleading information from people outside their community.”

For over four decades, the charity, protest and performance nonprofit has raised over $1 million for various organizations, especially “progressive projects that promote wellness, identity, tolerance and diversity within our communities,” according to the group’s website.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken invited the Sisters to be her guests at the Los Angeles Angels Pride Night at Angel Stadium on June 7.

“Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision,” Aitken wrote on social media.