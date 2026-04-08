Mexican grocery chain El Super is hiring to fill 140 positions ahead of a new store opening next month in North Long Beach.

They’re looking for managers, meat cutters, bakers, cake decorators, cooks and more.

There’s an in-person job fair today, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Super store at 5702 Firestone Blvd in South Gate. If you can’t make it there, the store will continue to accept applications online until all positions are filled.

The new store in Long Beach will open in May at 2185 E South St., just off Cherry Avenue. It’s replacing a Food 4 Less that closed in 2021.

Once open, it will be the second location in Long Beach — the other is on Long Beach Boulevard near Fourth Street — and the 17th El Super in the greater Los Angeles area. Its South Gate location has been open since 1997.

The grocery chain features staples including an array of products from Latin America, including pan dulce, agua frescas, tortillas and ready-to-go dishes.

It is owned by Chedraui USA, which also owns Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final.