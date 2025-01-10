An evacuation warning that was sent to thousands of cell phones in the Long Beach area Thursday afternoon was sent in error, authorities said.

Long Beach and surrounding areas are not under evacuation orders. The city remains miles away from the flames that have displaced over 130,000 residents of Los Angeles County.

The wireless emergency alert was sent by the County of Los Angeles Fire Department and it was not immediately clear why it went out to Long Beach residents, said Jake Heflin, spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson issued a statement on X notifying residents that “Long Beach is not under an evacuation order.”

About 15 minutes after the initial message, Long Beach residents were sent another message indicating the first alert was a false alarm.

Evacuation orders were in place Thursday afternoon for residents near the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, the Eaton Fire in the Altadena area, the Hurst Fire in Sylmar and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills.