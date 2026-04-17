A Los Angeles federal jury on Thursday awarded $11.8 million in damages to a Dodger fan who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile during a World Series celebration six years ago.

Isaac Castellanos filed a civil rights lawsuit in February 2022 alleging Los Angeles police fired so-called “less-lethal” projectiles into a peaceful crowd celebrating the Dodgers’ victory, permanently blinding the then-22-year-old Cal State Long Beach student — and, at the time, competitive gamer — in one eye.

Trial started in Los Angeles federal court on April 7.

The suit stems from an October 2020 incident when hundreds of fans gathered near what is now Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the championship. According to the complaint, officers advanced toward the crowd and began firing kinetic impact rounds without warning.

Castellanos, now 27, alleges he was struck directly in the right eye by a projectile fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer as he was trying to leave the celebrations, causing immediate pain and loss of vision that doctors later determined was permanent.

“This young man was peacefully celebrating a historic sports moment,” Pedram Esfandiary, Castellanos’ attorney, said in a statement at the start of trial.

“He walked away with a catastrophic injury that will affect him for the rest of his life. This case is about accountability, and about ending the LAPD’s dangerous practice of firing projectiles into civilian crowds.”

The jury was out for only a few hours before finding two LAPD officers liable for excessive force and negligence.

The lawsuit alleged violations of Castellanos’ right to be free from excessive force under federal and state law, as well as negligence. He alleged he posed no threat, was not engaged in violence, and never heard an order to disperse before being shot.

“At no time did plaintiff present a threat of danger, violence, or self-harm,” the complaint states. The suit describes the LAPD’s response as part of a broader pattern of escalating crowd-control tactics used at large gatherings, including sports celebrations.

Castellanos now lives with permanent central vision loss, impaired depth perception and ongoing emotional trauma, the complaint states.

The amount awarded is expected to be appealed. Reached for comment Thursday, an LAPD spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.