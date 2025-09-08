A fire above a garage in the Wrigley neighborhood sent a large plume of smoke into the air and forced firefighters to dodge downed electrical wires as they battled the blaze Monday afternoon.

The flames were reported around 1:35 p.m. behind a home on Chestnut Avenue just south of 27th Street.

Long Beach firefighters spray water onto a garage and second-story structure that went up in flames Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The garage had an accessory dwelling unit or other structure above it on the second story. It appeared to be under construction, and the flames quickly spread.

A Long Beach firefighter puts out hot spots after a structure fire in the 2600 block of Chestnut Ave. in Long Beach, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

At the scene, firefighters had to navigate dangerous conditions, including downed wires and a pool in the backyard, according to LBFD spokesman Brian Fisk. They were able to douse the flames within 20 to 30 minutes.

Nobody was hurt, according to Fisk, and investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

Photos from the scene showed that the garage and second-story structure were severely damaged.