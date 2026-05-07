Firefighters put out a fire this morning that damaged a cannabis-growing business in West Long Beach.

The blaze was reported at about 8:40 a.m. at a two-story building on West Gaylord Street, just west of Judson Avenue, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Dennis Garrett.

Crews responded to the scene and saw black smoke coming from the front and rear of the business, Garrett said. Firefighters knocked down the flames within 15 minutes and kept the fire from extending beyond the business.

No injuries were reported.

The building was used to grow marijuana for The Cannabis Brother brand, said Christian Olotoa-Le’au, a security guard for a nearby business.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, Garrett said.