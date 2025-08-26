More than 62,500 students and 2,660 teachers flocked to 84 Long Beach Unified schools on Tuesday morning for the first day of classes.

In celebration of the new school year, educators gathered to welcome students to Lakewood High School and celebrate the opening of a new $47 million aquatic center.

The Lakewood High School water polo coach walks the partition during a practice at the school’s new aquatic center in Lakewood on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The new center, completed last month, has been under construction since June 2023. It debuts with an Olympic-sized pool and digital scoreboard, with upgrades to its locker rooms and seating.

As part of the morning ceremony, Superintendent Jill Baker and Lakewood High Principal Mona Merlo greeted students and their families. The school cheerleaders and marching band lined the walkway, adding a jovial atmosphere to the ceremony.