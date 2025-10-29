Food banks across Southern California are stepping in to meet the surge in need for food assistance after the Trump administration announced last week that it would not tap emergency funds to keep food benefits afloat.

Officials warned that benefits will run out at the end of October as the federal shutdown drags on. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said no benefits will be sent out on Nov. 1. Groups across the region have been stocking up in anticipation of the freeze in funding.

California’s version of the federal SNAP program, called CalFresh, provides food assistance for more than 1.5 million residents in L.A. County and 310,000 in Orange County. Many of those who rely on these benefits are children and older adults.

LAist, the Long Beach Post and Boyle Heights Beat have compiled a list of resources to help in what food bank organizers are calling “a type of disaster.”

Where to get help

Long Beach

Christian Outreach in Action operates a food bank Monday through Friday at 515 E 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802. Hot meals are available every day.

Long Beach Community Table has open hours for free food Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 3311 E 59th St., Long Beach, CA 90805. Delivery is available pending application, and weekend food pickup is available at eight additional locations.

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California offers food assistance five days a week at 1611 Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90813.

Long Beach City College students can access food assistance through the Viking Vault and Cal State Long Beach students can visit the Beach Pantry.

For more options, visit bit.ly/LBCFood.

Los Angeles County

The Regional Food Bank partners with hundreds of food banks across L.A. County. A full list can be found here. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for assistance.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer free supper, snack and dinner programs for youth, teens and seniors. A list of locations can be found here.

The St. Charles Service Center at 10825 Moorpark St. in North Hollywood runs a food pantry every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., except Mondays and Fridays.

The Northeast Valley Health Corporation runs a mobile food pantry at 7223 Fair Ave in Sun Valley on the first Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jewish Family Service LA operates two food pantries in the Valley (16439 Vanowen St., Van Nuys) and on the West Side (8846 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles). Clients are recommended to schedule a visit online.

Los Angeles/Eastside

The Centro Maravilla Service Center at 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. is open to anyone in need Mondays 2:30-4 p.m., Tuesdays 9:30-11 a.m., 2:30-4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays by appointment only.

The East LA Service Center at 133 N. Sunol Dr. is providing boxes with canned goods, and sometimes chicken and fresh produce, depending on household size. They’re open Mondays 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. and Thursdays by appointment.

The Designated Exceptional Service for Independence at 646 S. Atlantic Blvd. is offering a bag or box that may include frozen goods, canned food, milk, eggs, cheese and produce to anyone in need, with ID. They’re open Wednesdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Food Program at 4018 Hammel St. is providing canned goods to anyone in need on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, 3-5 p.m.

The East LA Bilingual S.D.A. Church at 700 Hoefner Ave. is providing canned goods, fresh produce and sometimes meat to anyone in need on Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.

The YMCA – Weingart East Los Angeles at 2900 Whittier Blvd. distributes food on Mondays and Wednesdays 9-11 a.m.

Family Health Care Resources at 3444 Whittier Blvd. is providing fresh fruit and vegetables to anyone in need on Fridays 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.

Adventist Health White Memorial at 1720 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. is providing nonperishable food to anyone in need Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. Seniors can also get produce vouchers for the White Memorial farmers market every Thursday.

White Memorial Church at 401 N. State St. distributes food on the fourth Saturday of every month from 3-5 p.m.

Proyecto Pastoral will be distributing food at the Aliso Pico Recreation Center at 370 S. Clarence St. One box of food per adult will be available at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Orange County

Orange County residents can get support by dialing 2-1-1 for food resources and other services. 2-1-1 OC has a map of all food resources in the county.

Catholic Charities of Orange County offers food resources every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2020 W. Chestnut Ave. in Santa Ana.

South County Outreach runs a food pantry at 7 Whatney, Suite B in Irvine stocked with essential ingredients for every household like milk, butter, eggs and produce. To shop their pantries, you need to fill out a few forms and provide identification for all household members. The pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County distributes food through nearly 300 partners across the county, including nonprofits, places of worship and schools. A list of pantry locations can be found here.