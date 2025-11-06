Police say they have arrested a fourth person involved in the fatal shooting last year of a longtime Wrigley neighborhood street vendor.

Yener Ramirez-Miranda, 37, of Wilmington, was killed shortly after 4 p.m. on March 20, 2024, near Eagle Street and Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Detectives “quickly learned” that Ramirez-Miranda was not the intended target of the shooting, Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish said previously.

In July 2024, police announced the arrests of Raylon Akers, 23 of Los Angeles, Rahman Abdallah, 19 of Long Beach, and James Havlicheck Jr., 33 of Lakewood, in connection with the shooting.

Two of the suspects allegedly opened fire at rival gang members but missed, and a bullet struck Ramirez roughly one block east of the shooting location, Hebeish said. The third suspect was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, police said.

Family members of Ramirez-Miranda previously told the Long Beach Post that he sold corn and shaved ice in Long Beach for 15 years.

He traveled the same route nearly every day near Lafayette Elementary School from noon to 5 p.m.

Recently, detectives learned that a fourth person suspected in the shooting, 18-year-old Long Beach resident Rion Dashon Moore, was already in custody on an unrelated charge.

Chief of Police Wally Hebeish, of the Long Beach Police Department, announces the arrest of suspects in the death of street vendor Yener Ramirez-Miranda in Long Beach, Monday, July 22, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Jail records show that Moore was arrested at night on Oct. 31 near the intersection of West Pacific Coast Highway and Chestnut Avenue on suspicion of two felony counts: carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

On Tuesday, Moore was rebooked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.

Akers, Abdallah and Havlicheck are due back in court on Nov. 12, according to court records. All three have prior convictions related to auto theft, carrying a concealed weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and evading police, Hebeish said.

Police did not disclose exactly how Moore was allegedly involved in the shooting.