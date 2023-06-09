The California Academy of Mathematics and Science (CAMS) Cobras—a name selected by the class of 2023 four years ago—celebrated their graduation at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday.
In all, 162 seniors graduated, according to Principal Cheryl Cornejo, who noted every single one has plans for college next year—from Cal State Long Beach to Purdue to Johns Hopkins to Princeton, and everywhere in between.
The class of 2023 celebrates by throwing their caps during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Haruna Williams’ father, Travis, helps her with her cap ahead of the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Vendors walk the parking lot selling leis and flowers before the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Family and friends use programs to block the sun during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Students wait for the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony to begin at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Chidera Onwuka dances on stage after walking during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Students sit in the sun at center court during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Kimberly Camarillo sings the national anthem at the start of the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Graduates cheer during Class President Samuel Egboh’s speech at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Peter Nguyen gives the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony two thumbs up at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. A sea of decorated caps during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Fernando Martinez shouts while walking off stage during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Aaron Tackwood gives a comedic speech during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Students high-five campus staff assistant Miguel Barraza, who received an honorary degree during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Ernest Choi and Angelo Manalo celebrate together after walking the stage during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Principal Cheryl Cornejo takes a selfie with the class of 2023 during the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Jenna Yang bows her head as one of her friend’s mothers places a lei around her neck after the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Friends make Sarine Cho laugh as she sheds tears after the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Inaya Reddick, who will be a junior next year, cries as she says goodbye to her friends after the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Kineleti Maluia can barely be seen from under dozens of different leis—traditional flowers as well as numerous made of snacks—after the California Academy of Mathematics and Science graduation ceremony at Dignity Health Center Tennis Stadium in Carson Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
