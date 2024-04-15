The 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach officially begins Friday, April 19, but road closures will start Wednesday and continue through Monday to accommodate the crowds, parking and event lineup.

Here’s what to expect for residents and workers in the Downtown area this week:

Wednesday, April 17

4 a.m.

Closure of the side streets off Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the racecourse.

7 a.m.

Closure of westbound Shoreline Drive.

Closure of the northbound Queensway Bridge off‐ramp.

Closure of the southbound Queensway Bridge on‐ramp from Shoreline Drive.

Closure of Aquarium Way, south of Shoreline Drive.

3 p.m.

Closure of eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard.

Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

Aquarium of the Pacific will be accessible via Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue. All vehicles must be out of the Aquarium parking structure by 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

Valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Parking will also be available at Shoreline Village. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot and should follow the directional signage.

Friday, April 19

6 a.m.

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.

Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and those with boat owner permits.

Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, will close.

7 p.m.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

Valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Parking will also be available at Shoreline Village. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot and should follow the directional signage.

Once Pine Avenue is open, the Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route to Shoreline Village and marina tenants will close.

Saturday, April 20

6 a.m.

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.

Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and those with boat owner permits.

Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, will close.

7 p.m.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

Valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Parking will also be available at Shoreline Village. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot and should follow the directional signage.

Once Pine Avenue is open, the Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route to Shoreline Village and marina tenants will close.

Sunday, April 21

6 a.m.

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.

Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and those with boat owner permits.

Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, will close.

7 p.m.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

The Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Parking will also be available at Shoreline Village. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot and should follow the directional signage.

Once Pine Avenue is open, the Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route to Shoreline Village and marina tenants will close.

Monday, April 22

5 p.m. – Traffic flow will be restored to:

Both east and westbound Shoreline Drive.

Northbound Queensway Bridge off‐ramp, southbound Queensway Bridge on‐ramp from Shoreline Drive, east and westbound Seaside Way.

North and southbound Pine Avenue, including Pine Avenue Circle.

North and southbound Shoreline Village Drive.

All service roads and internal streets of The Pike.

Aquarium of the Pacific

The Aquarium of the Pacific will remain open to visitors during Grand Prix weekend. You can visit the Aquarium’s website for operating hours. Below is a list of parking advisories for visitors: