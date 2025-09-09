Greece’s top athletes, dignitaries and friends will make Long Beach their second home during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics, according to an announcement Monday.

Officials with the Hellenic Olympic Committee said Long Beach was chosen due to its history as a longstanding and dynamic Greek diaspora.

The team house will be at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in East Long Beach.

A longstanding tradition in the Games, team houses are temporary venues — museums, cultural centers and rented buildings are typical — set up by a country’s Olympic committee to host gatherings and celebrate national pride. It also serves as the meeting grounds for athletes, coaches, families, fans and foreign politicians or royalty.

Committee members, city officials, and diplomats from the Greek embassy in D.C. and consulate in Los Angeles will coordinate on the team house.

Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the committee, said the Greek Olympic House will be a “powerful symbol” given the country’s historical connection to the Games.

“In Los Angeles, through this House, we will share our culture, history, traditions, as well as the values ​​of Olympism — excellence, friendship and respect that remain our strongest contribution to humanity,” Kouvelos said.

Long Beach officials said Tuesday that more details about the Greek Olympic House will be shared at a later date, pending the approval of some event permits.

Similar discussions are ongoing with at least nine countries, including France, Denmark, Canada and Spain, according to city spokesperson Jennifer De Prez.

“While the City has engaged in discussions with these countries, it has not yet been confirmed whether their National Olympic Committees will establish operations in Long Beach,” De Prez said.

Plans continue to unfold as the city prepares to host 11 Olympic and 7 Paralympic disciplines, making Long Beach the second busiest in the region.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony takes place on July 14, 2028, though disciplines start as early as July 12, with preliminary matches in soccer, basketball, field hockey, rugby and cricket, as well as in two of Long Beach’s events — handball and water polo.

For a full sport-by-sport schedule with dates and time windows, visit here. Further schedule details by event are expected to be announced later in 2025.