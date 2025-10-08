Long Beach’s second-ever event allowing public alcohol consumption will take over some downtown streets this month as part of a free Halloween bash that will feature live scare actors, a pumpkin patch, facepainting and a horror-themed celebrity meet-and-greet.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25, the Downtown Fright Fest will take over Pine Avenue and The Promenade between Broadway and Third Street, according to the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, the local business improvement district.

The event is part of the slow expansion of Long Beach’s “entertainment zone” pilot program. The city is testing the zones, which temporarily allow public drinking at events meant to spur business at nearby shops, bars and restaurants.

The first entertainment zone event on Aug. 2 brought roughly 2,000 people to a short stretch of The Promenade in Downtown Long Beach. The Downtown Fright Fest is larger, with Pine Avenue being closed to cars between Broadway and Third Street.

The Fright Fest will be broken into two phases, with family-friendly entertainment from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. before transitioning to a 21+ event for “an evening that showcases downtown’s dining and entertainment scene,” Austin Metoyer, CEO of DTLB Alliance, wrote in a statement.

Participating businesses include Altar Society, Dog Haus, ISM Brewing, The Ordinarie, Baby Bros Pizza and El Viejon — where customers can buy alcoholic beverages to go and drink them anywhere within the boundaries of the event.

Tony Martinez, co-owner of Baby Bros Pizza, is in charge of bringing the fright for the party.

For the past 18 years, Martinez has owned Halloween Depot, a costume store in South Gate where he also produces a yearly horror experience called “Horrorville.”

For Fright Fest, Martinez said he plans to bring four horror-themed celebrities for meet-and-greets, up to 60 vendors offering all sorts of Halloween items and hire live scare actors — including Art the Clown, Freddy Kreuger and Regan from “The Exorcist” — complete with hand-built sets for photo ops.

Fright Fest is free to enter, but anyone looking to enjoy the immersive scare experiences can purchase tickets for between $15-20. Ticket sales open two weeks before the event here.

Visitors do not need a wristband to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors at the event.

Just like the first event, participants cannot leave the event with a drink or bring a drink into another bar or restaurant, according to DTLB Alliance.

Guests must show a valid form of identification and will be given a drink in an official “EZ Sip” cup.

Pets are allowed at the event, but outside alcohol is not. Costumes are highly encouraged.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone downtown for a day and night full of energy, great food, and Halloween spirit,” Metoyer said in a statement.