This article was originally published by LAist on Sept. 17, 2025.

Topline: The city of Long Beach is launching a series of trainings aimed at families and childcare providers to support the mental health of young children.

What’s new: Starting this month through next June, the program will offer one-on-one consultations with childcare providers, trainings and parent workshops aimed at supporting children’s emotional and developmental needs.

Why it matters: A child’s early years are critical in helping shape the rest of their lives. More than a million neural connections are made every second in a young child’s brain.

What’s next: The city’s health department is hosting a training session from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Miller Family Center in Long Beach for childcare providers to enroll in the program.