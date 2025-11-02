Long Beach’s Veterans Day celebration will return to Houghton Park on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The free, family-friendly festival honors veterans and those who are currently serving in the U.S. military.

This year, it includes the flagship Veterans Recognition Ceremony, live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, a kids’ zone, a bootcamp-style obstacle course and flyovers with historic aircraft. The Department of Health and Human Services will also have flu shots available.

Live entertainment includes The Satin Dollz, an ode to the 1940s Big Band Swing Era, and Knyght Ryder, Long Beach’s 80s and 90s tribute band. It will also feature lively entertainment throughout the day from DJ sets to emceeing by Mr. Quick.

The celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. at 6301 Myrtle Ave.

The 2024 Veterans Day celebration in Long Beach. Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach.

“Veterans Day serves as a reminder that our freedoms were secured through courage, sacrifice and service,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “As we gather at Houghton Park to honor our veterans and active military service members, we celebrate not only their bravery but the enduring spirit of community that unites our city.”

Long Beach is also honoring local veterans this year by displaying their names and faces on 65 banners draped along three local streets:

Atlantic Avenue – between Eighth Street and 11th Street, near St. Mary Medical Center

Bellflower Boulevard – between Seventh Street and Beach Drive, near the VA Long Beach

Lakewood Boulevard – between Spring Street and Conant Street, near Long Beach Airport

This is an expansion of the banner program, which started last year with 25 honorees.

A woman walks along the sidewalk passing banners honoring local veterans along Carson Street between Clark Avenue and Woodruff Avenue in Long Beach, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“Veterans remind us what service truly means,” said 9th District Councilmember Dr. Joni Ricks-Oddie. “Here in Long Beach, we’re proud to have so many veterans who continue to serve and strengthen our community.”

You can see all the details at longbeach.gov/veteransday.