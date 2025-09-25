Joining hands and political aims, thousands are expected to form human chains Saturday across California in protest of the Trump administration and in support of the statewide redistricting vote in November.

A chain is expected to course through a 5.5-mile segment of Long Beach, along Pacific Coast Highway from the San Gabriel River to Second Street; from Second Street to Bayshore Avenue; Bayshore Avenue to Ocean Boulevard to Queens Way.

It will also extend about 4 miles along Pacific Coast Highway from the San Gabriel River to Warner Avenue in Seal Beach.

The event will start with protests at 10 a.m.; at 11 a.m., volunteers will lock arms for 15 minutes of silence before resuming protests until its conclusion at noon.

Intermittent chains are planned in 22 cities statewide, from Paso Robles to Encinitas, making for roughly 350 miles of hand-holding.

Organizers say the effort is meant to “demonstrate unity” against the Trump administration’s federal policies and immigration raids, but also highlight the upcoming special election on Proposition 50, known as the Election Rigging Response Act, which attempts to stack more congressional districts in favor of Democrats.

Proponents of the measure say it’s a necessary counterpunch to a similar gerrymandering effort by Republicans in Texas, while critics say it unethically circumvents California’s independent redistricting commission.

“This is about more than one day at the coast — it’s about Californians standing shoulder to shoulder to defend democracy itself,” said Laura Oatman, lead organizer of California Strong: Hold the Line and co-founder of Indivisible CA47. “When we lock arms, we send a clear message that we will not allow fear or authoritarianism to divide us.”

