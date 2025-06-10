Demonstrators gathered in downtown Long Beach Tuesday to demand the City Council allocate millions of dollars more to a municipal fund that provides legal aid to those facing deportation proceedings.

Activists began assembling at Harvey Milk Promenade Park around 3 p.m. Carrying signs calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they marched the half-mile route to the Long Beach Civic Center, where another 5 p.m. rally was scheduled to demand that the City Council make the investment to bolster its current laws, which already bar most forms of cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Tuesday’s gathering is one of several around the country since immigration raids began in the Los Angeles region Friday. In California over the past week, demonstrators also gathered in downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Ana.

It comes after five days of protests that have sprung up across the Los Angeles region over immigration enforcement raids that prompted President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines. While many were peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement as officers made arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

Outside of downtown Los Angeles, raids across the region have targeted numerous communities, including recently in Huntington Park. A staging area in the mostly-Latino city of Paramount also became a flashpoint Saturday between demonstrators and federal agents. Federal personnel have also been reported in Long Beach, but confirmed details about where they were stationed and what they were doing are sparse.

In addition to condemning the feds’ actions, organizers used Tuesday’s rally to call for an additional $2.2 million in funding for the Long Beach Justice Fund, which pays legal bills for locals fighting deportation, saying it’s only a matter of time before raids spill into the city.

About 100 people protesting immigration raids around Los Angeles County rally outside Long Beach City Hall on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“Our city can invest $2.2 million RIGHT NOW in the Justice Fund, providing legal support when immigrant families face detention or deportation,” ÓRALE, a Long Beach group focused on immigrant rights, wrote on Saturday. “The raids happened in LA today. They could happen in Long Beach tomorrow.”

A similar call was made by the Filipino Migrant Center in an online post on Saturday.

The push for the Fund’s expansion also includes state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, who helped author legislation establishing the program when she was on the local City Council. In a letter to the city Tuesday, Gonzalez, along with Congressman Robert Garcia and Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, asked the city to include the allocation in its next budget cycle.

“This moment in history demands that we strengthen our structural investments in justice and protection,” the trio wrote.

Gonzalez said she was “horrified” by the presence of the National Guard troops in Paramount, which is part of her district. More funding to fight deportations is “absolutely” a necessary safeguard for Long Beach, she said.

National Guardsmen stop vehicles entering a business park they were using as a staging area In Paramount Monday, June 9, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

As of midafternoon, Gonzales said she had not received a response from the city.

Responding to comments on social media calling to expand the fund, Mayor Rex Richardson said the item “is not on the agenda tonight. The city’s annual budget process begins in August.”

Gonzales said that she understands this, but “ in the meantime, everyone is very much feeling anxious about the moment.”

Established in 2018, the Justice Fund was expanded last September by $1.1 million. In January, the city approved an additional $200,000 from last year’s budget, “should surplus funds be available.”

It affords free legal representation to residents and workers facing deportation at the immigration courts in Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Santa Ana or the Adelanto Detention Facility.

About 100 people protesting immigration raids around Los Angeles County rally outside Long Beach City Hall on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Gonzalez cited a 2021 report that in Long Beach, a majority of local immigrants fight their deportation cases “without adequate legal representation.”

The most recent U.S. Census counted nearly 55,000 Long Beach residents who are noncitizens — either lawful permanent residents, under Temporary Protected Status, awaiting their court date, DACA recipients or without status altogether.

The Trump administration said it would continue its program of deportations. “ICE will continue to enforce the law,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted Tuesday on social media.