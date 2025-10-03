The fall influenza season is here, and with it comes the annual call to get immunized. The city of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services will make flu shots available free beginning Friday at a number of health centers.

It is recommended that immunizations be received annually by people over 65 years old and by anyone with a chronic heart, lung or kidney disease or certain other chronic conditions.

People with serious egg allergies or those who have a serious illness should consult a physician before receiving the flu vaccine.

Thousands of people die each year in America from the flu or related complications, according to health officials. The flu season usually lasts from November to April. Cases rose in the past season, according to a city release, with 3,541 laboratory-confirmed cases and 21 flu-related deaths citywide.

Flu symptoms generally include fever, chills, body aches and coughing.

Some of the free influenza clinics are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Oct. 3, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Ramona Park Community Center (3301 E. 65th St.)

Monday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Silverado Park Community Center, Main Hall (1545 W. 31st St.)

Friday, Oct. 10, 3:30 to 6 p.m., MacArthur Park Theater Center (1321 E. Anaheim St.)

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., El Dorado Park West Teen Center (2800 N Studebaker Rd.)

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.)

Thursday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Long Beach Senior Center, Social Hall (1150 E. 4th St.)

Monday, Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m., McBride Park Community Center, Social Hall (1550 Martin Luther King Jr Ave.)

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the MyTurn website or calling 562-570-7912 during business hours. Visit here for updates to clinic schedules.

For more information about the 2025 flu season, click here.