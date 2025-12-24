The first wave of a “very dangerous'” atmospheric river storm started to dump rain on Los Angeles and Orange counties in the early morning hours today and is expected to continue through Christmas and into the weekend.

Flooding alerts have been issued throughout the region, particularly low-lying areas such as the Peninsula, Belmont Shore and streets throughout the city that have poor drainage.

Travel is expected to be especially treacherous, and give that it’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Thursday, public safety officials are on high alert and urging residents to rethink travel plans.

”The combination of increasingly saturated soil and the strong winds will bring the potential for widespread downed trees and power lines, especially in areas under a High Wind Warning,” the National Weather Service reported.

As of early Wednesday, Long Beach fire officials have already responded to nine reports of power lines down or arcing, and one report of flooding near Cedar Avenue and West Third Street.

NWS meteorologist Ariel Cohen said Tuesday that, with as much total rain as expected, “widespread significant flooding will likely occur in urban and poor drainage areas.

“If you’re planning to be out on the roads during the Christmas holiday, please reconsider your plans,” the NWS said. “By the time we get to late Wednesday through Friday, many areas will likely be experiencing significant flooding.”

Los Angeles city and county officials issued a series of evacuation warnings and orders in advance of the storm, a “Pineapple Express'” event that is picking up excessive moisture as it moves across the Pacific Ocean and makes landfall.

Sand bags are available locally at the following locations:

Lifeguard Station located at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard

Fire Station 7 (2295 Elm Ave.)

Fire Station 12 (1199 Artesia Blvd.)

Fire Station 13 (2475 Adriatic Ave.)

Fire Station 14 (off East Paoli Way and East 3rd Street)

Claremont Beach Lot (5400 E. Ocean Blvd.)

Residents can check the evacuation status of their neighborhoods here.