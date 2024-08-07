A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit just south of Bakersfield shortly at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. The temblor was strong enough that it was felt more than 150 miles away in Long Beach.

Residents reported feeling very strong shaking in the Bakersfield area, and cities as far south as Laguna Beach reported feeling some weak or light movement, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks in rapid succession, the first measuring at 4.5 less than a minute later, followed by a magnitude-3.0 aftershock at 9:14 p.m., a magnitude-4.0 at 9:17 p.m. and a magnitude-3.8 a few second later.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Southern California, but the Los Angeles Fire Department went into “earthquake mode,” sending personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of critical infrastructure and areas of local concern.

City News Service contributed to this report.