Long Beach will investigate two possible locations for a new dog beach on the west end of the shoreline.

Studies are being conducted at sites near Junipero Beach, southwest of Bluff Park, and Alamitos Beach near Shoreline Drive and the Long Beach Marina. A recent memo said the city identified the two potential locations based primarily on the availability of parking.

This map shows the locations and sizes of potential sites for a second dog beach in Long Beach. Courtesy the city of Long Beach.

Both potential dog beaches would be roughly 4 acres, the same size as Rosie’s Dog Beach in Belmont Shore, which is currently the only shoreline area in the city designated for dogs to roam off of leashes.

Rosie’s Dog Beach, near Granada and Roycroft avenues, was created in 2003. Dogs are allowed in this area from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, with bags and other supplies to clean up after pets nearby.

In July, Councilmember Cindy Allen, who represents the western portion of the shoreline, asked the council to study possible locations for a dog beach that would be more convenient for residents who live in Downtown, Alamitos Beach and North and Central Long Beach.

The city consulted with various departments over the following months to identify possible sites, and in December, the Public Works department enlisted an ecological consulting firm, Tidal Influence, to handle the necessary surveys, studies and permitting requirements.

The firm began its ecological work in March to study potential impacts on eelgrass, which supports various marine life, along with vegetation mapping, bird-use surveys and information about Grunion spawning in the areas.

This summer or fall, the city expects to seek an exemption from further environmental study and approval from the city’s planning bureau.

The last step is to apply for a permit from the California Coastal Commission.