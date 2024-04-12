Long Beach will host its first-ever Youth Day, which officials say they hope will be an opportunity for young people to gather and feel empowered to get active in the community and take advantage of resources.

The event on May 4 will include a number of activities for youth age 13 to 26, including:

An interactive college fair, job fair and resource fair

Art, music, games, sports and local entertainment

Educational presentations and activities

Giveaways, including shirts, bottles, journals and bags

Youth performances and showcases from local artists and dancers

Youth-led budgeting activities

A townhall with Mayor Rex Richardson

Youth Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.

The event is being coordinated by the city Health Department’s Office of Youth Development, with collaborations from a number of other city departments.

Additional details, including a schedule of events, will be shared as the event approaches. Youth are encouraged to register for the event in advance using the Youth Day in the LBC RSVP form.