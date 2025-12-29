This article was originally published by LAist on Dec. 24, 2025.

Topline: Long Beach Library shut down its youth STEM workshop program, called SEED, following federal funding cuts, the city announced last week. As a replacement, the library is launching the LBPL Creativity Lab.

Why did the city lose funding? The program originally was funded for four years with over $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Education, according to the city’s announcement.

What was the SEED program? The STEM learning program was launched in 2022 for middle school youth. In that time, the program served more than 500 students, according to city officials. The program’s final day was Sept. 30.

Why it matters: Local library programs across Los Angeles have disappeared since the federal funding cuts this fall. L.A. County Library shut down its laptop and Wi-Fi hotspot lending programs after the FCC cut off assistance to digital lending programs.

What we know about the Creativity Lab: The lab will focus on arts, culture and technology. Its first session is set to begin next February. The city will release more information in the coming weeks, according to a release.

