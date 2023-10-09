These streets were made for… running.

It’s that time of year again when 26.2 miles of city streets will be shut down to vehicle traffic to make way for the 39th Long Beach Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 15, with a weekend of events kicking off Friday, Oct. 13.

Most of the road closures and detours for the event will be put in place at “various times on a rolling basis” between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. the day of the race, the city said in an announcement Thursday, but some will begin as early as Saturday morning.

The street closures, which include both sides of the street unless otherwise noted, are:

Eastbound Shoreline Drive – Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard (note: closure begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14)

Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 12:01 a.m. the night of Saturday, Oct. 14)

Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway

Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way

Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway

Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street

Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway

Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway

Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East 3rd Street

East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way

Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue

East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way

Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street

4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue

Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue

Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way

Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue

Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard

Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue

Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue

People traveling through the city should plan to avoid these streets, mapping out alternate routes and expecting traffic delays, the city said.

Streets along the course will be marked with “no parking” signs, with vehicles in violation of the posted signs to be ticketed and towed to 3111 E. Willow St. at the owner’s expense.

Free parking will be available for Belmont Shore, Peninsula and Naples residents in the beach lots along Ocean Boulevard Saturday night through Sunday, with police-escorted exits available from Granada Avenue.

Boat owners who park at Marina Green on Saturday can access that lot via Shoreline Drive. On Sunday, boat owners can park at the Long Beach Convention Center via Pine Avenue.

All roads are expected to be fully reopened by 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

For more information, including a map and details about entering and exiting impacted neighborhoods, visit runlongbeach.com.