Runners and bikers will flock to Long Beach this weekend for the city’s 41st annual marathon, which will shut down streets on a rolling basis starting early Saturday morning.
Race weekend begins Saturday with the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K race. That course crosses the Queensway Bridge and loops near the Queen Mary before returning to the Aquarium.
The full marathon and bike tour kick off at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, with the half marathon scheduled to start at 7 a.m.
The eastbound lanes of Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Westbound lanes from Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive will be closed beginning in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Streets along the racecourse will be marked with “no parking” signs. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense if they disobey the signs.
Free parking will be available in the beach lots along Ocean Boulevard from Saturday night through Sunday for residents of Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, and Naples, according to the city.
A map with details about entering and exiting affected neighborhoods can be found here.
All roads are expected to be fully reopened by 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to the city.
Streets affected include the following:
- Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway
- Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way
- Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway
- Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street
- Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway
- Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway
- Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East 3rd Street
- East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way
- Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue
- East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way
- Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street
- 4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue
- Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street
- 6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue
- Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way
- Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue
- Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
- Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard
- Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
- Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue
- Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue