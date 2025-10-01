Runners and bikers will flock to Long Beach this weekend for the city’s 41st annual marathon, which will shut down streets on a rolling basis starting early Saturday morning.

Race weekend begins Saturday with the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K race. That course crosses the Queensway Bridge and loops near the Queen Mary before returning to the Aquarium.

The full marathon and bike tour kick off at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, with the half marathon scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

Runners take off along Shoreline Drive at the start of the Long Beach Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Photo by Stephen Carr.

The eastbound lanes of Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Westbound lanes from Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive will be closed beginning in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Streets along the racecourse will be marked with “no parking” signs. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense if they disobey the signs.

Free parking will be available in the beach lots along Ocean Boulevard from Saturday night through Sunday for residents of Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, and Naples, according to the city.

A map with details about entering and exiting affected neighborhoods can be found here.

All roads are expected to be fully reopened by 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to the city.

Streets affected include the following: