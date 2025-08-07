The city of Long Beach opened its first homeless shelter specifically for young adults on Tuesday. Officially named the Youth Shelter and Navigation Center, it has 12 beds open to those aged 18-24 — often called transitional-age youth.

The city already has young people lined up to take the beds, said Paul Duncan, Long Beach’s homeless services bureau manager. The shelter will likely begin housing youth within the next month, he added.

Duncan said that “youth in places that do not have youth-specific beds feel uncomfortable,” and often seek other forms of shelter that may not be as safe.

Formerly the 2020 and 2021 winter shelter — which provided nighttime shelter with 45 beds — the Youth Shelter has since been remodeled to better suit the needs of homeless young adults, with amenities including updated showers and a kitchenette. The project, which began in summer 2023, cost $6 million, which was specifically set aside to combat youth homelessness.

Located at 1718 Hayes Ave. in an industrial area of West Long Beach, the Youth Shelter will be operated by the local nonprofit April Parker Foundation, according to CEO April Parker.

It will provide emergency shelter on a temporary basis, Parker said.

“This is just for stabilization, then they transition into our transitional housing, and then from there we have wraparound services, case management, life coaching, all kinds of activities to get connected with the community,” she added. The April Parker Foundation already operates the Futures First Transitional House, which has 36 beds for youth. It opened across from Poly High in October 2024.

Data from the city’s 2025 homeless count shows that 90 of the 3,595 homeless people in Long Beach are transitional-age youth. Thirty-one percent of those 90 are former foster youth and 53.3% experience mental health issues.

The shelter is in West Long Beach, near the city’s Multi-Service Center, in a warehouse district west of the Los Angeles River. Photo by John Donegan.

The Youth Shelter will be open 24 hours a day, “because we know life happens after five o’clock,” Parker said. A full-time case manager and an appropriate resource manager will be available on the premises.

Young people who cannot get to the shelter themselves will be able to call a case manager, who will be able to call a car to pick them up. Parker added that, “We have a business Uber account, and we can send a car for them, because it is really hard to navigate here,” and she wants access to be as accessible and simple.

Financial literacy and “#Adulting” classes aimed at at-risk and homeless youth will be provided at the shelter.

“Onsite, it’s working with youth around case management, life skills, budgeting, stuff that they’re going to need to be successful as they look to move on to other housing opportunities,” Duncan said. Classes and resources will be open to anyone interested, not just those staying in the beds.

The interior of Long Beach’s new Youth Shelter in West Long Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 20205. Photo by John Donegan.

“We’re just looking at every opportunity to get resources to the young people,” Parker said. “It takes about $90 a day to house, shelter and provide supportive services — including food — to a young person.”

If you would like to support the Youth Shelter and Navigation Center, the April Parker Foundation is accepting donations at aprilparker.org.