The Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal are hosting a career fair Tuesday, June 13, for job seekers to connect with employers and recruiters.

The fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Expo Arts Center at 4321 Atlantic Ave., will offer candidates the opportunity to interview for jobs on the spot in various industries including sales, finance, manufacturing, transportation, health care, security and logistics.

Some of the participating employers include the city of Long Beach, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the YMCA of Greater Long Beach and LBS Financial Credit Union, among many others.

Admission is free, but job seekers are encouraged to RSVP.

Find more information and RSVP here.