The final list of fan zones for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in. And despite much hype earlier this month from the mayor, Long Beach is not on it.

The international soccer federation announced Wednesday nine World Cup Fan Zones held between June and July — including Downey, Venice Beach and Los Angeles — that will host celebrations to punctuate the 39-day tournament’s eight local matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The zones are intended as places of national pride and celebration, including a live broadcast and refreshments for fans as the U.S. national team plays its first game against Paraguay on June 12.

Other themed events, soccer clinics, a mobile bus tour and a five-day festival in mid-June at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium are also planned.

But an official fan zone will not take place in Long Beach, according to local organizers.

Steve Brenner, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, said in a call Wednesday that Long Beach withdrew its bid for an official fan zone in December following a series of talks with organizers. When asked, Brenner said he didn’t know why the city pulled out.

Given the timing, it wasn’t immediately clear why the mayor announced that the city would host one of these celebrations at the State of the City in January with an image of a FIFA World Cup trophy in the backdrop.

A news release from the mayor’s office described it as an “official FIFA World Cup Fan Zone” that was paid for using a $378,000 grant from Los Angeles Metro.

Richardson described the event as a “live, two-week activation on Pine Avenue” he hoped would draw thousands of visitors. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office later said the Long Beach event is still planned but will be called a “World Cup celebration.” When asked to elaborate, she said she did not have any more information.

When asked for details, city spokesman Kevin Lee said in a statement that instead of a “single, centralized Fan Zone,” the city will host a series of events in several neighborhoods. An approach, he said, that is more flexible and will “maximize community benefit.”

Official zones are established through a formal licensing process bounded by agreements between the city, host committee and FIFA to use their likeness for branding.

According to Brenner, committee officials reached out to the city shortly after the address, warning it cannot use any official FIFA or committee branding, including the logo or term “World Cup Fan Zone” without prior approval.

The host committee, he said, “remains committed to working collaboratively with the city of Long Beach and other cities and community partners to celebrate the World Cup responsibly.”

The World Cup begins June 11 with an opening match in Mexico City, followed by matches in Los Angeles and Toronto the next day. Matches continue through a group stage in June and tournament in July, finished with a championship match at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

It’s expected to bring $892 million in increased spending across L.A. County.

For more information on local events planned for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, visit here.

