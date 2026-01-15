Jim Michaelian, who has run the annual Grand Prix of Long Beach race since 2001, said Thursday that he will retire from his role as chief executive in July — perhaps the biggest change announced since the race came under new ownership.

The race’s organization said in a statement that Jim Liaw, a longtime motorsports administrator and enthusiast, will become the new president and CEO. Liaw will assume a temporary title of general manager in February, ahead of the 2026 race, before the formal transition in July.

Michaelian, 82, first joined the Grand Prix Association in 1975 as a controller and later as chief operating officer. He did not offer a specific reason for his retirement, saying in a statement that, following the race’s 50th anniversary, it was “the right time to make this transition.”

After his departure, Michaelian will assume a new role at Penske Entertainment, which purchased the race series from its longtime owner, Gerald Forsythe, in 2024.

Penske Entertainment is contracted to run the Long Beach race through at least 2028.

In his past, Michaelian was a race car driver himself, with a 25-year career that put him on tracks in Le Mans, France, Daytona, Fla., and Nürburgring in Germany.

In a statement, he called the Grand Prix role “the privilege of a lifetime.”

Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian and Indy car driver Oriol Servia stands on the racetrack ahead of the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Thursday, Feb.17, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“This event and this community mean a great deal to me, and I’m proud of what our team has built together,” Michaelian said. “For 50 years, I have been given the unique opportunity to merge my passion for motorsports with involvement with the longest-running street race in America, which has been a distinct privilege.”

Starting this summer, the Grand Prix will be run by Liaw, a businessman who in 2003 co-founded Formula Drift, an international drifting competition. He’s also served on several local and regional boards related to sports and tourism.

Since 2021, he has served as general manager of Performance Racing Industry, a pro-racing business publication that also hosts a long-running motorsports trade show in Indianapolis.

Jim Liaw

According to Liaw, the city’s grand prix race was the first he ever witnessed in person.

“It helped spark a lifelong connection to motorsports,” he said in a statement. “Southern California has been home since I was six, so it’s truly an honor to represent Long Beach and the region while leading such a special event.”

The 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 17 to 19. For more information, visit here.