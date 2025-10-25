A man was fatally shot Belmont Shore early Saturday morning, and the gunman remained at large, police said.

The shooting in the 100 block of La Verne Avenue, between Ocean Boulevard and Second Street, occurred at 1:39 a.m., Long Beach police reported.

The unidentified victim was found dead at the scene.

Police are expected to release a fuller statement later today, but asked anyone with information to call (562) 435-6711.

The department also said it would increase patrols in the area through the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back later for new information.